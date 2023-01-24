Air India tweaks in-flight liquor service policy after 'pee-gate'

Air India on January 24 reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy and made some adjustments for better clarity following multiple cases of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.

As part of the new policy, the airline has asked its crew to refer to the US National Restaurants Association’s Traffic Light system to recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication.

Air India has also taken reference from other carriers' practices and inputs from the US NRA guidelines.

The Tata Group airlines in a statement said that while its alcohol policy was found to be largely in line with existing practice, “some adjustments have been made for better clarity".

The new policy has now been promulgated to the crew and included in the training curriculum, the statement read. Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson had earlier this month stated that the company is reviewing its policy of serving alcohol on flights. The airline is reviewing "policy on service of alcohol in flight," he had said without elaborating.

"Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol," Air India said. Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India for the delay in reporting a second episode of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on the blanket of a female passenger. The second incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142, which was travelling from Paris to New Delhi, when a male passenger urinated on a vacant seat and the blanket of a female co-passenger. On the same flight, another passenger — who was drunk — was caught smoking in the lavatory and he was not listening to the cabin crew, the regulator said. Last week, the DGCA fined Air India Rs 30 lakh for violating rules while handling an unruly incident on its New York-Delhi flight on November 26, when Wells Fargo's former vice-president Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger. Air India's previous liquor policy guidelines included pointers like:

A passenger cannot be served more than two drinks on a flight that is less than four hours duration.

If the flight is longer than this, liquor can increase proportionately, i.e. one drink per every additional hour of flying.

A person cannot bring their own liquor and people should only be served alcohol at their seats.

Only one drink can be served at a time and people under the age of 18 will not be allowed to consume alcohol.

Once a passenger is served three drinks, there must be a break of at least 3 hours before he or she can get additional drinks.

The airline staff are advised to stop the service of alcohol to people already intoxicated.

Moneycontrol News