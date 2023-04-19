 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India pilot bodies ask members not to accept revamped compensation structure

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

According to union sources, Air India has unilaterally changed the condition without consulting the pilots and alleged that they are trying to make all senior pilots executive and thus kill the unions.

Pilot bodies at Tata Group-owned Air India have asked their members not to accept or sign revised terms and conditions days after the management came out with a revamped compensation structure for its flight and cockpit crew, as per a joint communication of the two unions.

According to news agency PTI, Air India has unilaterally changed the condition without consulting the pilots and alleged that they are trying to make all senior pilots executive and thus kill the unions.

Under the new structure, salaries have been hiked for more than 2,700 pilots across Air India and AIX Connect (including Air Asia India and Air India Express) as well as over 5,600 Air India's cabin crew, as per an April 17 internal circular.

Moreover, following the revision, the guaranteed flying allowance component has been doubled from the current 20 hours to 40 hours.