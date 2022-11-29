 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIIMS ransomware attack: Two system analysts suspended as officials scan 50 servers, 5K computers

Ayushman Kumar
Nov 29, 2022 / 02:05 PM IST

Four servers for restoring e-hospital services have been scanned and are being prepared for databases and applications

Two system analysts working at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi have been suspended after a ransomware attack crippled the online operations of one of India's most prestigious hospitals.

The suspended analysts were earlier given the show cause notice

AIIMS officials told Moneycontrol that 50 servers and 5,000 computers are being scanned using antivirus software to check if systems were bugged beforehand.

“Nearly 30 out of around 50 servers and over 1,500 out of about 5,000 endpoint computers have been scanned using antivirus and the activity is ongoing,” an AIIMS official told Moneycontrol.

The servers of AIIMS have been out of order for over a week now after a ransomware attack affected all the hospital’s online operations. The official said it will “take some time” for the systems to get back to normal.