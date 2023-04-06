 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Agri-commerce startup WayCool looking to become Rs 6,000 crore entity by FY25

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

Chennai-based WayCool was founded by auto industry veteran Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari, the son of the ex-head of Ashok Leyland Vinod Dasari in 2015. It was founded as a social enterprise and agri-tech company.

Agri-commerce startup WayCool looking to become Rs 6,000 crore entity by FY25

IFC-backed agri-commerce startup WayCool Foods is looking to become a Rs 6,000-crore entity by FY25, up from Rs 2,000 crore in FY23, driven by its fast-growing food products vertical.

Chennai-based WayCool was founded by auto industry veteran Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari, the son of the ex-head of Ashok Leyland Vinod Dasari in 2015. It was founded as a social enterprise and agri-tech company.

Later it diversified into agri-products with a slew of ready-to-cook and other packaged food brands such as Madhuram, Dezi Fresh, Lexotique, Kitchenji, and Freshey's.

These brands have fetched around 25 per cent of its Rs 2,000 crore revenue in FY23, up from 10 per cent in the previous fiscal, it was Rs 1,000 crore.