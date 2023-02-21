 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Post-COVID-19, Bengaluru's premium residential market grows at average of 4% YoY: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST

Developers are likely to focus more on locations such as Sarjapur, Whitefield and Brookefield which are close to the Information Technology corridors of the city. (Representative image)

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and despite the soaring cost of construction material, Bengaluru's premium residential market is posting strong growth. Average capital and rental values continued to grow in 2022 at an average of 4 per cent year-on-year, according to a report by the real estate agency Savills India.

This is because of relatively high corporate salaries and the city's mid- and senior-level executives driving demand for premium housing.

"Grade-A developers have been able to pass on the increase in input prices of construction materials successfully, albeit partially to end-users," the report titled Bengaluru Residential Market Watch added.

Premium housing segment