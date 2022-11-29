 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Birla Group’s TMRW to invest Rs 500-600 crore in 10-12 D2C brands by year end

Sanghamitra Kar
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

The house of brands venture aims to become a $1 billion business and has already invested around Rs 290 crore on eight brands.

Aditya Birla Group’s house of brands venture TMRW aims to become a $1 billion business, and will be investing Rs 500-600 crore altogether in 10-12 direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands by end of this year, a key executive told Moneycontrol. This comes at a time when the Indian start-up ecosystem has been witnessing a funding winter, signalling major consolidation, especially in a sector such as D2C, which has seen a spike in the number of emerging brands.

So far, the company has invested around Rs 289 crore on eight brands, per regulatory filings. The company acquired a ~73-80 percent stake in casual wear brand Bewakoof for Rs 200 crore. It also invested Rs 10-25 crore on an average into the other brands: women’s western wear label Berrylush, women’s casual and western wear brand Juneberry, teen’s occasion wear brand Natilene, kids wear label Nauti Nati, athleisure and active wear brand Nobero, casual and denim wear brand Urbano, and casualwear and fast fashion brand Veirdo.

Focus on fashion and apparel

After announcing majority stakes in eight digital-first lifestyle labels on November 28, Prashanth Aluru, co-founder and CEO of TMRW, told Moneycontrol that the venture focuses on fashion and apparel and the overall game plan is not to be an aggregator but to scale the brand.

“We started with fashion and apparel, but we will expand to other categories like footwear, accessories, beauty and personal care by next year,” said Aluru.

The eight new partnerships have helped the group achieve a revenue run rate of more than Rs 700 crore and the company claims to be on track to cross an annual revenue rate of Rs 1,500 crore over the next 12 months.