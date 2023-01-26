Adani Group says its exploring legal action against Hindenburg

India’s Adani Group said it’s exploring legal action against US investor Hindenburg Research after its report accused firms owned by billionaire Gautam Adani of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.

“We are evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research,” Jatin Jalundhwala, Group Head - Legal, Adani Group said in a statement.

Bonds and shares of Adani-related entities slumped after Hindenburg, an investment research firm that specializes in short-selling, made wide-ranging allegations of purported corporate malpractice following what it said was a two-year investigation into Adani’s companies.

Bloomberg