 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Adani group’s debt, global funding mapped in four charts

Bloomberg
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Information gleaned from people familiar with the conglomerate’s inner workings as well as from presentations to investors reveal 29% of its borrowings were with global international banks at the end of March — a category that didn’t feature on the group’s list of creditors seven years ago.

Adani group’s debt, global funding mapped in four charts

Adani Group’s pile of debt increased almost 21% over the past year and the proportion held by global banks rose to nearly a third, according to data seen by Bloomberg that offers an up-to-date snapshot of its financial health.

Information gleaned from people familiar with the conglomerate’s inner workings as well as from presentations to investors reveal 29% of its borrowings were with global international banks at the end of March — a category that didn’t feature on the group’s list of creditors seven years ago.

Yet the data also show a metric for its ability to pay off its debts improved.