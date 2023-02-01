 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group stocks keep falling, suffer Rs 7.44-lakh-cr loss to market value since last week

Feb 01, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

The Swiss lender’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, the Bloomberg report said.

Adani group

Adani Group stocks continued continued to fall on Wednesday after global brokerage firm Credit Suisse said it will stop accepting bonds of the company as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients.

All Adani group firms ended 2-28 percent lower, eroding around Rs 1.85 lakh crore in market cap, at the close of the market hour on February 1. Since last week, the group lost around Rs 7.44 lakh crore in market value.

