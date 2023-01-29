 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani says Hindenburg’s conduct 'calculated securities fraud' under applicable laws

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

"This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions," Adani group said.

Adani Group

India's Adani Group issued a detailed riposte on January 29 to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

The conglomerate led by Asia's richest man, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week's Hindenburg report was intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence.

For 60-year-old Adani, the stock market meltdown has been a dramatic setback for a school-dropout who rose swiftly in recent years to become the world's third richest man, before slipping last week to rank seventh on the Forbes rich list.