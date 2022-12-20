Adani Group launches Adani One to service airports vertical, plans super app for ‘digital twin’

The Adani Group on December 19 launched its Adani One app as “a step forward” in the company’s digital journey. For now the app has begun services for Adani’s airports vertical, but the aim is to create a digital twin to the traditional business, according to Nitin Sethi, senior vice president and chief digital officer for consumer businesses at Adani Group.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Sethi said, “With the consumer alpha launch of Adani One, we have taken a step forward in our digital journey. It’s our collective effort to build a digital twin that will eventually parallel our traditional businesses.”

“Starting with the airport vertical, this launch aims to gather customer insights and feedback that will help us improve their experience across touch points and make their experience seamless,” he added. He also asked for feedback and linked various platforms for the same.

Developed in-house, Adani One will allow users to books airline tickets, check flight status, access lounges at airports, shop for duty-free products, avail cabs and parking facilities. It is available to users on Android and iOS. The Adani Group is notably the largest private airport operator in India.

At the time of writing, the app had been downloaded over 1,000 times and had 31 reviews on the Google Play Store. It is “an integrated travel platform” and will provide discounts, offers and a loyalty programme, as per the description.

It will allow users to book airport services across six airports in India — the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad; the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) at Guwahati; the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow; the Jaipur Airport, the Bajpe Aerodrome Mangalore Airport; and the Thiruvananthapuram Airport.

Besides these six, Adani also operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. Notably, Adani had in November announced plans to roll out a “super app” converging all its services and Group Chairman Gautam Adani had timed the same at within 3-6 months. Prior to this in October, Uber and Adani Group announced a partnership under which Adani Airports now has dedicated Uber pick-up zones at five of its seven airports. Airport rides are believed to be the most profitable segment of the ride-hailing business based on industry estimates. Besides this, the group acquired a 74 percent stake in Flemingo Travel Retail and its Mumbai Travel Retail unit last year, which operate duty-free outlets at major Indian airports. Cleartrip, an online travel agency owned by Flipkart, was acquired by the Adani Group in October last year. Cleartrip also serves as the Adani Group’s online travel aggregator (OTA) partner.

Moneycontrol News

