Adani Group to invest in Cleartrip, deepens strategic partnership with Flipkart

As part of this investment, the Adani Group will acquire a significant minority stake in Cleartrip. The deal is expected to close in November this year subject to customary closing conditions.

Moneycontrol News
October 29, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
Adani Group announced that it is investing in Cleartrip Pvt Ltd, an online travel aggregator (OTA) that is part of the Flipkart Group.

The Adani Group announced on October 29 that it is investing in Cleartrip Pvt Ltd, an online travel aggregator  (OTA) that is part of the Flipkart Group.

As part of this investment, Adani Group will acquire a significant minority stake in Cleartrip. Cleartrip will also serve as the Adani Group’s OTA partner. The deal is expected to close in November this year subject to customary closing conditions.

"It is such strategic partnerships among homegrown companies which will eventually create local jobs as well as an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Cleartrip platform will become an essential part of the broader SuperApp journey we have embarked upon ", said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

After being acquired by Flipkart, Cleartrip has seen a 10x growth in flight bookings. The company has been able to stabilize a prominent position in the OTA space. Adani airports have also observed an increasing trend of travel going back to pre-COVID highs. Thus this partnership between Adani Group and Flipkart will ensure Indian consumers are offered a wide gamut of services.

"By collaborating with the Adani Group in areas such as travel-related

products, loyalty programs and other value-added services, Cleartrip aims to provide consumers with a seamless travel experience and further accelerate its growth", read the release.

Speaking on the development, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group remarked that they will strive to strengthen their partnership with Adani Group and 'explore ways in which we can expand our offerings for consumers, leveraging their robust travel infrastructure in the country'.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Group #Cleartrip #Flipkart #Gautam Adani
first published: Oct 29, 2021 05:54 pm

