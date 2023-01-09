 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterprises may file for mega Rs 20,000cr FPO in Jan; takes more I-bankers on board

Ashwin Mohan
Jan 09, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

If it fructifies, the Adani Enterprises FPO would be arguably the biggest yet in India Inc, beating the previous record held by Yes Bank. In order to boost its capital levels in line with regulatory norms, the private sector lender had launched an FPO in July 2022 to raise Rs 15,000 crores.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship entity of Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is likely to file the red herring prospectus (RHP) with market regulator Sebi for its big-bang Rs 20,000 crores further public offering ( FPO) later this month, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The move is seen as a step towards fulfilling the ambitious expansion plans of the port to power diversified conglomerate which has seen group stocks sizzle on the bourses in the past few years.

“The roadshows for the FPO began in December and are continuing and Adani Enterprises is looking to fill the RHP in the next few weeks,” said one of the persons cited above.

Two other persons confirmed the above and told Moneycontrol that the plan was to complete the deal before March 31, 2023, but a final call on the timing of the launch would be taken based on market conditions and investor appetite.

One of the two persons above elaborated, “typically in the case of such large issuances, firms want a wider, more diversified base of investors. Adani Enterprises would look to tap retail HNI’s and they also want to increase liquidity in the stock. The FPO proceeds would be used for growth capital and don’t forget - Adani Enterprises is an incubator which can buy a lot of assets under it.”

A fourth person told Moneycontrol that ICICI Securities and Jefferies were the investment banks that had initially been roped in for the deal, but some additions were made to the syndicate recently.