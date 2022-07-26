Adani Group’s $70-billion push may help India become net exporter of clean energy: Gautam Adani 

Gautam Adani.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has said that his group's plan to invest $ 70 billion in clean energy will act as a facilitator for India's green energy transition.

"We are leading the race to turn India from a country over-reliant on import of oil and gas to a country that might one day become a net exporter of clean energy," Adani said at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises on July 26.

He said that his group was working towards making green hydrogen the “fuel for future”. The investment includes Adani Green Energy, the world's largest solar power developer, plan to target 45 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 for an investment of $20 billion to develop a 2 GW per year solar manufacturing capacity by 2022-23.

Green hydrogen refers to the hydrogen generated from the electrolysis of water, with the entire process run on renewable energy. In the industry, the colour is assigned based on the source of electricity used to generate the hydrogen molecule. Brown hydrogen is for coal, grey for natural gas and blue if it is produced from natural gas with a process of steam methane reforming. ​

Adani Transmission is also looking to increase the share of renewable power procurement from 3 percent to 30 percent by the end of 2022-23 and to 70 percent by 2029-30.

The Adani Group Chairman added that he had never slowed or walked away from making investments in India, as the group's growth was aligned with that of the country.

Also read: Adani Airports Holdings raises $250 million from Standard Chartered Bank consortium

“Given the indications we see from our businesses, I feel confident that India's projected GDP growth of 8 percent over this current year is very achievable,” Adani said.

The Adani family would donate Rs 60,000 crore towards charity to mark his 60th birthday and to commemorate his father's, Shantilal Adani, 100th birth anniversary.

"In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute ₹60,000 crore towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions...," Adani, who turned 60 on June 24, said during the AGM.

The group was now the largest airport operator in the country and had forayed into the cement business with the acquisition of Holcim, Adani said.

The group had entered into sectors ranging from data centres, digital super apps and industrial clouds to defence and aerospace, metals and materials-aligned with the government’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)”.

“Our combined group market capitalisation this year exceeded $ 200 billion,” Adani said.

The Adani Group will continue to grow as builders of India's infrastructure, winning some of the largest road contracts in the nation and growing its already substantial market share in businesses such as ports, logistics, transmission and distribution, city gas and piped natural gas, he said.