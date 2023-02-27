 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AC, refrigerator manufacturers and cold beverage makers expect hot sales in the summer, boost production

Sindhu Bhattacharya
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Already, thanks to zooming demand, the retail price of air conditioners, refrigerators, packaged water and aerated drinks are up year-on-year.

Just like last year, summer has again arrived rather early in 2023 and day-time temperatures are already touching multi-year records in north and west India. So while consumers may be already getting hot under the collar, the early summer has already pushed air-conditioner makers to ramp up manufacturing.

LG India has started three-shift production at both its factories in Noida and Pune as it expects double-digit AC sales growth this summer. Godrej Appliances is eyeing 100 percent growth in AC production while the jump in manufacturing of refrigerators is being seen at 30 percent over last summer. And Panasonic India is also expecting double-digit growth in its summer products portfolio.

The production ramp up-is not restricted to appliances. Companies selling aerated soft drinks, milk-based beverages, water and ice-creams are also expecting hot sales this summer. Varun Beverages, one of the biggest franchisees of PepsiCo across the globe, has said that unlike previous years, it started inventory buildup from December 2022 against the usual practice of starting in January or even February.