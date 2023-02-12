 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP protests outside BJP HQ over Adani issue, demands JPC probe

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:31 PM IST

The party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest outside the BJP headquarters here on Sunday, demanding a probe into the allegations against the Adani Group made in a Hindenburg Research report.

"BJP is running away from probe. There is only one leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is not scared of any investigation. The Centre pretends to investigate everything, why are they afraid of an investigation into Adani now? If the charges of the scam are proven to be false, the accused will be exonerated from the investigation. Why does the BJP feel threatened? he asked.

Rai further claimed a JPC investigation into the Adani issue is a collective demand of the people.  "The people of the country who have money in LIC and SBI are on the verge of losing all of their capital. It is still not clear whether the funds that were fraudulently obtained from many banks in the country are similarly at risk," he claimed.  Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group.