 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

7 easy steps to start planning for your child’s higher education

Viral Bhatt
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

While an SIP is a good way to plan for your child’s education, it is equally important to start early. This way, your monthly SIP burden will be lower and manageable.

Representative image (Image credit: Suneesh K)

An engineering degree from a government-aided college in India would set you back by around Rs 6-12 lakh while the fee will be 15 lakh-plus in a private college. For MBBS or other higher degrees in the Medical stream, the cost will be a minimum of Rs 25 lakh.

An MBA, even in a Tier II college, will cost around Rs 15 lakh.

If you’re reading this article, your child probably is yet to begin higher education and you have time to plan. Bear in mind that inflation will increase the cost of education when your child reaches the age for higher education. In India, the general inflation rate is around 7% currently, and the education sector is one of the most affected. A few years back, the cost of education for the degrees mentioned above was almost half of what it is now, so you can estimate what colleges will charge a few years from now.

That said, you can give the best possible education to your child without thinking or worrying about the finances if you start with a proper plan.

Where to invest

To plan for your child’s education you need to align your investments with the child’s current age.