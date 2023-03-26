5-day Budget session of Goa Assembly to commence on March 27

The Budget session of the Goa Assembly will begin on March 27 and culminate on March 31, an official said on March 26.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is likely to present the state's Budget for 2023-24 on March 28, while the House will not have a sitting on March 30 due to Ram Navami, he said.

On Saturday, Sawant tweeted the state cabinet had approved the draft of 'The Goa Restriction on Transfer of Agricultural Land Bill 2023', which seeks to impose restrictions on the transfer of agricultural land to preserve and protect paddy cultivation.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticized the state government over the curtailed Assembly session.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao claimed several crore rupees spent on self-glorification events and advertisements will come to light in the upcoming Assembly session. "The session will expose the true face of the failed BJP government. It will be proved the BJP government is curtailing the session instead of curbing wasteful expenditure, he said.

PTI