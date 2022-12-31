 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

2023: Recovery winds, airlines' expansion plans, Covid air pockets await Indian aviation sector

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST

Mumbai/New Delhi, Dec 31 With tailwinds of high domestic air passenger traffic and airlines' ambitious expansion plans, the country's civil aviation se..

PC-Bloomberg

With tailwinds of high domestic air passenger traffic and airlines' ambitious expansion plans, the country's civil aviation sector is firmly on a V-shaped recovery trajectory but the gathering Covid clouds and geopolitical headwinds could cause turbulence in 2023.

Air India's plans for expansion and consolidation of operations, IndiGo's focus on wide-body planes, Jet Airways' future flight path and airlines' overall profitability will be key factors for the aviation sector, which has been witnessing more than four lakh domestic passengers daily for the past few weeks.

All said, global supply chain disruptions that have caused shortage of aircraft components and delay in plane deliveries, as well as spurt in coronavirus cases globally are concerns.

From Tata group taking control of loss-making Air India to Akasa Air commencing operations to Jet Airways' future remaining uncertain, 2022 leaves the domestic airlines' industry with many key developments. Also, the government's ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) provided the much-needed financial relief to budget carriers — SpiceJet and Go First.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

As the aviation sector is climbing higher in terms of passengers and planes, the number of airports are also going up, with new ones being inaugurated at Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. The country has 146 operational airports, heliports and water aerodromes, and the government's aim is to have at least 200 operational airports in the coming years.

"I believe that the civil aviation sector has rebounded and what we in economic parlance say is a V-shaped recovery. A very strong V-shaped recovery… I am very confident that this growth in India will continue in the years to come," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in an interview to PTI this week.