At least 22 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather: Sources

At least 22 domestic flights have been diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi till 8 pm local time on March 30 due to unexpected weather conditions, according to airport authorities.

Out of the 22 flights diverted, eleven have been sent to Lucknow, eight have been asked to land in Jaipur, and one flight each has been diverted to Dehradun, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh due to heavy rains coupled with a thunderstorm.

Several airlines have issued travel advisories to passengers and have posted on their Twitter feeds regarding changes to flight schedules. Passengers have been asked to stay updated on further developments from official sources.

"#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK532 from Coimbatore to Delhi (CJB- DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 1910 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said in a tweet on its official handle.

Moneycontrol News