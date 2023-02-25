 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4Matic

Parth Charan
Feb 25, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

Steep pricing aside, the GLB SUV has all the makings of an ideal urban, family carrier. Along with truckloads of torque and plenty of bells and whistles.

Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d 4MATIC (Image source: https://www.mercedes-benz.co.in)

With the coveted title of the world’s most populated country now officially in the bag, it stands to reason that the Indian automotive landscape is increasingly being shaped to accommodate more people. MUVs and MPVs are more popular than ever, though not quite as popular as SUVs, premium or otherwise.

Mercedes-Benz India, the brand with the largest range of luxury SUVs, has addressed pretty much the entirety of the SUV spectrum, from the compact GLA to the superlative GLS, which, along with the mid-fielders GLC and the GLE, are among their most popular offerings in the country.

Enter the Mercedes-Benz GLB: an all-new seven-seater SUV, based on the same platform as the GLA and the A-Class sedan, but with seating capacity for seven and a punchy diesel power plant (along with a petrol). The GLB, which, along with its electric counterpart, the EQB, comes in via the CBU (completely built up) route, occupies a niche at the moment. But, considerable time behind the wheel served to demonstrate why it’s the ideal urban family car.

The now discontinued B-Class may not have been the most sensational piece of design, but it was one of the most practical cars Mercedes-Benz sold in the country. It had a high roof line, easy ingress and egress, with a large greenhouse (offering a fantastic view from every seat), short overhangs, and lots of storage space. Yes, the far more aggressively-styled A-Class captured a lot more eyeballs, but the B was a masterclass in ergonomic design.