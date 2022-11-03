Taiwan’s Gogoro joins hands with Zypp Electric for battery swapping pilot service in India

Gogoro Inc., which offers a battery swapping ecosystem, has announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership with Zypp Electric, which runs an EV-as-a-Service platform. The joint pilot programme will kick off in Delhi in December 2022 and will cater to fleet operators to support last-mile fulfilment, e-commerce, and hyper-local deliveries.

The pilot project will include Gogoro Network GoStations, Gogoro Smart Batteries and Gogoro Smartscooters, the Taiwanese company revealed in a statement.

Both the partners claim that the findings from this pilot project will pave the way for the company to scale its operations in India.

“We are seeing an incredible global transformation of urban transportation and energy systems to smarter, cleaner, and safer electric power, and nowhere will it benefit more than India. With more than 350 million battery swaps to date, Gogoro is introducing its advanced battery swapping platform in India to establish a new generation of electric two-wheel transportation that is proven, safe, and reliable,” said Horace Luke, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Gogoro.

At the heart of Gogoro's ecosystem is the Gogoro Network, an open and interoperable battery swapping platform, as claimed by the Taiwanese firm.

Akash Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Zypp Electric, said, “We expect this partnership to set an example of how a network of battery swapping stations and EVs will create a robust EV ecosystem towards solving the last-mile problem efficiently across the country.”

At present, Gogoro will be importing all the batteries to India. However, it is already in advanced discussions with Foxconn (which also assembles Apple iPhones in India) for getting certain elements of the powertrain built in the country. It is also exploring the feasibility of rolling out its electric scooters for the Indian market.

Separately, Gogoro had also signed a joint venture with Hero MotoCorp last year to develop EVs and charging infrastructure in India.

Being a founding member of the Indian Battery Swapping Association (IBSA), Gogoro is also working to secure all of the relevant certifications for its batteries and battery swapping stations.