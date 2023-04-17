Revolt Motors announces low-cost financing for electric motorcycles

Revolt Motors, electric motorcycle company, announced on April 17 a new low-cost financing scheme for its customers, which will provide them with the option to purchase motorcycles at a low rate of interest of 5.99 percent per annum, the company said in a press release.

"Our low-cost financing scheme is designed to make it easier for people to own our electric motorcycles and benefit from the significant cost savings that Revolt electric motorcycles provide,” said Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited of Revolt Motors.

Sales of electric two-wheeler (E2W) in India grew more than 2.5 times year-on-year (YoY) to 846,976 units in FY23, PTI reported. In comparison, the units sold in FY22 were 327,900.

Total number of low-speed e-scooters sold in FY22 was 75,457, while the total number of high-speed e-scooters sold was 252,443.