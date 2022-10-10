Navratri 2022 vehicle sales increase 57% compared to last year: FADA data

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on October 10 released the vehicle retail data for Navratri’22. As per the report, overall retail sales increased by a whopping 57 percent compared to Navratri 2021.

All categories showed extremely high growth with sales of two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), commercial vehicles (CV), passenger vehicles (PV), and tractors increasing by 52 percent, 115 percent, 48 percent, 70 percent, and 58 percent, respectively.

This is the first time that FADA has released auto retail figures for Navratri, said FADA President Manish Raj Singhania.

Singhania said: “For the first time, FADA is releasing Navratri auto retail figures. Overall retails increased by a massive 57 percent compared to Navratri 2021.”

He added: “When compared to Navratri’19 (which was prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic), total retails increased by 16 percent. Here too, all categories showed positive momentum with 2W, 3W, CV, PV, and tractors growing by four percent, 31 percent, 37 percent, 59 percent, and 90 percent, respectively.

According to the report, Navratri retail figures reveal that “customers were back in showrooms with all guns blazing after a gap of three years”. Even the 2W category, which was constantly showing weakness as compared to pre-COVID numbers, registered single-digit growth.

The FADA president said: “We now hope that this trend continues till Deepawali, so that apart from PV Dealers who will see a decade high during this festive, the 2W Dealers also have a good season and hence helps them liquidate their stock which they have built in anticipation of a good festive.”