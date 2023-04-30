 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki remains vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks as uncertainty continues: Official

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 10:02 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India remains "vulnerable to supply side bottlenecks" this fiscal even as it looks to source electronic components through multiple sources, according to a senior company official.

The country's largest carmaker, which could not produce around 1.7 lakh units last fiscal due to semiconductor shortage, is also coming up with measures to reduce the usage of certain kinds of chips in its cars.

"The problem (chip shortage) is a global one..it could affect different models, different companies, different modules differently..all our efforts are to organise supplies through multiple sources," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said in an analyst call.

He noted that the company is working to do away with certain chips in some models/trims where the requirement is superfluous.