 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

Mahindra to bring 40 tractor models under new OJA brand

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The Mahindra OJA tractors will focus on both domestic and international markets including the US, Japan and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.

The OJA range will be manufactured at Mahindra's Zaheerabad tractor facility in Telangana, where the company also produces Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said its tractor division will bring 40 new models under a new brand OJA, built on a lightweight global platform.

The Mahindra OJA tractors will focus on both domestic and international markets including the US, Japan and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.

It will have four sub-tractor platforms the sub-compact, compact, small utility and large utility tractor categories, covering 40 models across various multiple HP points, it added.

The new future-ready range of tractors has been developed under the global tractor programme, K2 through close cooperation between the engineering teams of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Machinery, Japan, and Mahindra Research Valley, India, the R&D centre for Mahindra's Auto and Farm sector, the company said.