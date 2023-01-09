 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Mahindra Thar 4X2 launched at introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh; gets new 1.5-litre diesel engine

Stanford Masters
Jan 09, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The new vehicle targets a larger audience, including those who wouldn’t consider offroading an integral part of their lives but still want in on the Thar sub-culture.

In terms of design, the RWD variant remains identical to its 4WD sibling.

There is no question that despite the hardcore off-road chops it flaunts, the Mahindra Thar has garnered immense appeal. However, the SUV’s 4X4 format meant that only Thar enthusiasts and pure off-roaders would consider buying the vehicle. To target a larger audience, Mahindra has now launched the Thar in an easier 4X2 format which also means lower prices.

Exteriors and interiors

In terms of design, the RWD variant remains identical to its 4WD sibling. It gets the same basic styling with the tall nose, round headlamps, seven-slat grille, flared wheel arches and two doors. The main difference between the two, however, is the obvious lack of the 4X4 badge. The interiors as well remain identical with the only difference being a storage compartment in place of the 4X4 selector lever. Additionally, the Thar 4X2 will also be available in two new paint schemes – Blazing Bronze and Everest White. One important thing to note is that unlike the Thar 4X4’s option between a hardtop and a soft-top convertible, the 2X2 will only be available with a hardtop as standard.

Powertrain

The RWD Thar retains the 2-litre petrol engine as in the 4WD, but gets the D117 CRDe diesel in place of the 2.2-litre turbo diesel that does duty in the off-roader. The 2.0-litre mStallion in the 2X2 continues to belt out 150 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. This is then mated to a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. The diesel on the other hand is the same as the one on the XUV300. The 1.5-litre engine produces a lower 117 hp of maximum power and 300 Nm of peak torque. (Incidentally, the smaller diesel along with the sub-4 m length of the Thar RWD allows Mahindra to avail of the lower excise this bracket offers.) However, the diesel is only offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and if you are looking for the automatic, you will have to consider upgrading to the 4WD variant which also gets the bigger 2.2-litre mHawk engine.

Features