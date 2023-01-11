Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched at an introductory price of Rs 44.9 lakh

The Ioniq 5 may not be Hyundai’s first attempt at making an electric vehicle (EV) but it certainly is the most significant one for various reasons.

Hyundai chose to make a grand unveiling outside the Gateway of India, bathing the neo-retro electric hatchback in neon lights as if to signal a new phase that the brand is entering the country. The price for the Ioniq 5 – Hyundai’s flagship EV was announced starting at Rs 44.95 lakh. The car can be booked for a sum of Rs 1 lakh, via Hyundai’s website.

With its launch at the 2023 Auto Expo, Hyundai is aiming for a sub-Rs 50 lakh price tag, for a car that finds a direct counterpart in the fully-imported Kia EV6 that was brought in at a price of Rs 59.96 lakh. Both the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are based on the same E-GMP platform.

Hyundai’s journey towards becoming the country’s second-largest automotive manufacturer began on the back of the humble Hyundai Santro, a tall, mass-market hatchback challenging the monopoly of the Maruti 800 and the Maruti Zen. And although the brand went on to move up the premiumness ladder over the decades, with its bestsellers including the Hyundai Creta, it has, for the most part, been considered a mass market one.

With the Ioniq 5 – a highly stylised, powerful and “premium” EV, all that is likely to change. The Ioniq 5 arrives in India after having made waves internationally for its retro styling cues, its long range (thus far the purview of expensive EVs only) and sizable battery. Having received the World EV of the Year award last year, the soon-to-be-locally-assembled Ioniq 5 is here not only to add much-needed variety to the EV space, but also to elevate Hyundai’s image globally as a carmaker.

The Powertrain

The India-assembled Ioniq 5 gets a 72.6 kWh li-ion battery, producing 217 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It also boasts an ARAI-tested range of 631 km, making it the second-longest-range EV in the country, after the Mercedes-Benz EQS which costs Rs 1.46 crore (ex-showroom). Much like the EV6, it’s built on a dedicated modular battery electric platform called the E-GMP platform designed to accommodate a variety of battery sizes and body styles. It will also serve as the basis for all other EVs sold under the Ioniq sub-brand, including the Ioniq 6 sedan. Available in RWD configuration, with a single motor set-up, the platform has been optimised in ways that really elevate the Ioniq 5 above the midsegment EV fray. In typical skateboard architecture style, the car gets short overhangs in order to maximise interior space by lengthening the car’s wheelbase (3,000 mm). Its rather sizable footprint has prompted Hyundai to position the car as an electric SUV rather than a luxury hatchback like the Mercedes-Benz A Class. It gets a bidirectional charging plug and can go from 0-100 in a claimed 7.6 seconds. Fairly quick by most standards, more so given its 1,830 kg unladen mass. Features The Ioniq 5 is certainly the most well-specced car Hyundai has ever produced. Its list of extensive features includes a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and tail lamps, flush door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit along with an eight-speaker Bose surround sound system. But what is a segment first is a vehicle-to-load feature which allows you to charge other consumer electronics using the on-board batteries’ charge. This makes the likes of the Ioniq 5 particularly well suited for camping and other remote outdoor activities. It’s also a show of faith in the levels of charge the vehicle’s batteries are able to retain. Its output however, is limited to power up to 3.6 kW – enough to power several home electronics at once. You can also carry some of those home electronics with you and plug them in to a socket underneath the rear seat, allowing you to charge everything from a laptop to a toaster should you need it. The Ioniq 5 is fast-charging capable, of course, and can be plugged in to a 350kW DC fast-charger (if you can find one in India) to provide up to 80 percent charge in 18 minutes. An 11kW AC charger, which is thrown in as a complementary feature for early-bird customers, can charge the car to 100 percent in seven hours. There’s a stronger ecological angle to the car, than merely being a zero tailpipe emission car. Much like the Volvo XC40 Recharge, the Ioniq 5 gets interior components made of recyclable materials. This includes a dashboard made of paperette, door trims painted using oil extract from flowers and seeds, carpet fabric made using sugarcane and corn, and leather dyed using flaxseed oil. The latter however, breaks from EV convention which dictates that vegan leather be used. Safety Having received a 5-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating, the Ioniq 5 arrives in India, backed by solid safety credentials. According to Hyundai’s website, the battery is encased in an ultra high-strength steel structure, and an impact absorption zone upfront designed to prevent the front passenger area from being deformed — since there’s no crumple zone in the absence of an engine bay. In addition to that the EV gets 6 airbags as standard (driver, passenger, side and curtain), multi-collision avoidance brake, and hill-start assist control, among others. It also gets level 2 ADAS features -– a major feather in the Ioniq 5’s cap. According to Hyundai, the ADAS functions come with 21 features. These include forward collision avoidance assist, a surround view monitor wherein the central touchscreen gives you a 3D model of the car from various angles, along with a view of the nearby surroundings. The Ioniq 5 also gets blind-spot collision warning, lane follow assist and traffic collision warning. Impressive stuff for a sub-Rs 50 lakh car. Hyundai is offering the car with a variety of warranty packages which includes unlimited kilometre warranty up to three years, along with roadside assistance and a five-year or 140,000 km warranty. The battery gets a solid eight-year warranty. The Hyundai Ioniq’s price is starting at Rs 44.95 lakh. Introductory prices will be available only for the first 500 customers.

Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.

