Ducati DesertX launch: All you need to know about Italian automotive giant's latest off-road offering

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati is all set to launch its off-road-oriented adventure touring motorcycle 'DesertX' in the Indian market on December 12. The off-road bike will rival the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 Pally as well as the Honda Africa Twin in the Indian Market.

The DesertX is focused on 'adventure' and comes with off-road capabilities. The bike is equipped with a 937 cc liquid-cooled L-Twin engine which was previously seen in the Multistrada V2. The engine puts out 110 hp of max power and 92 Nm of peak torque. Ducati has claimed that the engine retains the same specs as the Multistrada V2 engine but is significantly lighter by around 1.7 kilograms and has been geared for greater efficiency at high speeds, The Times of India reported.

The offroader weighs 202 kgs and comes with a 21 inch front and 18 inch rear wheelbase. The bike's geometry provides a whopping 250 mm of ground clearance to give the rider an unhindered off-roading experience.

The suspension setup consists of 46 mm upside-down fork at the front with 230 mm travel and a fully adjustable single shock absorber at the back with 220 mm travel, developed with the Japanese brand Kayaba, according to the report.

The bike is packed with a braking setup comprising of 320 mm dual front discs with Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers, and a single Brembo 265 mm disc at the back with a double-piston floating caliper. The seat height of the DesertX is set at 875 mm and the fuel tank capacity is 21 litres, reports said.

Reportedly, the Ducati Desert X is likely to be launched around a price point of 16 lakh.