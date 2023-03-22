 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bosch appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as its Managing Director

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 06:02 PM IST

Mudlapur, who will continue to serve as Chief Technology Officer for Bosch Limited, will be responsible for the region's strategic growth and overall performance in his new post, according to the company.

Guruprasad Mudlapur has been the Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Bosch Limited, since 2022. (Image source: https://www.bosch-press.in/)

Auto components major Bosch Ltd appointed Guruprasad Mudlapur appointed as its Managing Director, and President of the Bosch Group in India with effect from July 1, 2023, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Muldapur will succeed Soumitra Bhattacharya who will be retiring from Bosch India effective June 30, 2023, after 28 years of service in various capacities, the company said. He will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. At the same time, he will continue to be chief technology officer for Bosch Ltd, it added.

He has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was joint managing director and chief technology officer of Bosch Ltd, the company said.

Previously, he was regional president and managing director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Pvt Ltd.