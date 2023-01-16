 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Battle of the offroaders: Maruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar vs Force Gurkha

Jan 16, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the Jimny 5-door for India and it will go up against two established offroaders. Here’s how the Jimny, Thar and Gurkha SUVs fare against each other, on paper.

The sport of offroading isn’t big in India, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a market for it. Enthusiasts constantly seek the thrill of taking their vehicle off the beaten path in search of adventure. And while SUVs obviously fare better than other four-wheelers, only a handful come close to being genuine offroaders. Of these, the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha already have a foothold in the market.

Now, after months of waiting, Maruti has finally brought in another legendary name, the Jimny. But how does it fare against the other two? Let’s find out.

Dimensions

What makes these SUVs, so practical is the way they have been designed and their dimensions. The Jimny, in this comparison, is the smallest, measuring 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and 1,720 mm in height. The Mahindra Thar comes next with the same length as the Jimny but 1,820 mm width and 1,844 mm height. The Gurkha, on the other hand, is the largest of the SUVs with its 4,116 mm length, 1,812 mm width and 2,075 mm height.

Surprisingly, however, the Gurkha has the shortest wheelbase, measuring 2,400 mm, while the Jimny has the longest at 2,450 mm. The Thar sits comfortably in the middle here at 2,450 mm. And finally, what makes these true SUVs is how high they stand over the road. The Thar gets the highest ground clearance at 226 mm, while the Jimny measures 210 mm. The Force Gurkha is marginally lower, at 205 mm.