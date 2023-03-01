 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assembly elections 2023: Date, time, where to check for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland poll results

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

Exit polls tip the BJP to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with its ally, the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The state saw re-polling in four of its polling stations after the Election Commission declared them as void.

The counting of votes for assembly elections, held in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on 2 March. A total of 180 assembly constituencies voted in the state polls.

While Tipura voted on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya saw polling on February 27.

When will counting start?

Counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards.

  Where can I check the results?