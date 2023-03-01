Assembly elections 2023: Date, time, where to check for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland poll results

The counting of votes for assembly elections, held in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura will take place on 2 March. A total of 180 assembly constituencies voted in the state polls.

While Tipura voted on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya saw polling on February 27.

When will counting start?

Counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards.

Where can I check the results?

You can check on the official website of the Election Commission: https://results.eci.gov.in/. Go to ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency March-2023’ tab and check for results for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Trends will be available from 8 am.

You can also follow Moneycontrol's live blog and our special page https://www.moneycontrol.com/assembly-elections/ for the latest election coverage

What do exit polls say:

Exit polls tip the BJP to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with its ally, the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). The state saw re-polling in four of its polling stations after the Election Commission declared them as void.

BJP in Tripura created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll sees the BJP bagging 36-45 seats and the Left-Congress 6-11 seats. The exit poll gave 9-16 seats to Tipra Motha, the new player in the state.

The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll gives BJP-IPFT 29-36 seats in the 60-member House. It gives the Left-Congress combine 13-21 seats and Tipra Motha 11-16.

The ETG-Times Now poll predicted BJP would get 24 seats, Left-Congress would get 21 seats and Tipra Motha 14 seats. The BJP had won 36 seats in the 2018 assembly election.

For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats. It said Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, NPF may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats.

According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.

ETG-Times Now poll gave 27-33 seats to NDPP, 12-16 seats to BJP and 4-8 seats to NPF.

In the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, Zee-Matrize exit poll predicted NPP will get 21-26 seats, Trinamool Congress 8-13 seats, BJP 6-11 seats and Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the state predicted NPP getting 18-24 seats, Congress (6-12), BJP (4-8), UDP (8-12 seats) and TMC (5-9) seats.

Times Now ETG exit poll predicted that NPP will get 18-26 seats, AITMC 8-14 seats, UDP 8-14 seats and BJP 3-6 seats.