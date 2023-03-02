 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsMeghalaya

Conrad Sangma sought Amit Shah's support to form new govt in Meghalaya: Himanta Biswa Sarma

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST

Sarma took to Twitter to also say that BJP president J P Nadda has advised the Meghalaya unit of the saffron camp to support the NPP as it forms the next government in the neighbouring state.

Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma waves at supporters gathered for celebrating his victory in Meghalaya Assembly elections from the South Tura Assembly constituency, on March 2, 2023 (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya Chief Minister and Nation People's Party (NPP) supremo Conrad Sangma has sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blessings to form the next government in the hill state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Sarma took to Twitter to also say that BJP president J P Nadda has advised the Meghalaya unit of the saffron camp to support the NPP as it forms the next government in the neighbouring state.

"Sri @SangmaConrad , Chief Minister of Meghalaya, called @AmitShah ji, Hon'ble Home Minister, and sought his support and blessings in forming the new Government," Sarma wrote.

"Adaraniya Sri @JPNadda ji , the national president of the @BJP4India has advised the state unit of BJP, Meghalaya to support the National People's Party in forming the next government in Meghalaya," the Assam CM added.