Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP will form government in Karnataka again: Amit Shah

Apr 16, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will form a government again in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled next month. Addressing a public meeting in south Goa, Shah took a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on BJP's victory in "small states" of Goa and Uttarakhand earlier.

He also said Congress was wiped out in Northeast polls after Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the party.

"When we won elections in Goa and Uttarakhand, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reacted by saying these are small states. But he should understand that small states are important parts of the country," Shah said.

He said the Centre has a bigger responsibility towards small states as they are important parts of India.