Congress busy digging my grave while I am striving to improve lives of poor, says PM Modi

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Earlier in the day, Modi threw flower petals back at the cheering crowd at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of being busy digging his grave, while he was striving for the development of the country and the welfare of the poor, as he also declared that blessings of the people is his biggest protection shield.

On his sixth visit this year to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due by May, he also asserted that the "double engine" government is a necessity for the fast-paced development of the state.

"Amid the efforts of the double engine government for the development of the country and the progress of its people, what is Congress and its associates doing? …Congress is dreaming about digging the kabr (grave) of Modi," said the PM, who inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here in Mandya district.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said, "Congress is busy digging the grave of Modi, while Modi is busy building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Congress is busy digging Modi's grave, while Modi is busy in improving the lives of poor."