ECI directs paid holiday on polling day for Karnataka assembly elections

Mar 31, 2023 / 10:29 PM IST

While announcing the polling data for Karnataka polls on March 29, Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the polling date is on Wednesday (May 10) to increase the participation of voters.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the Karnataka administration to grant a paid holiday on the day of polling (May 10) to encourage employees of government and private organisations to cast their votes.

The ECI communicated this directive to the Karnataka chief secretary and chief electoral officer in a letter dated March 31, in accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to Section 135B, "Every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment and entitled to vote at an election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a State shall, on the day of the poll, be granted a holiday."

This applies to all categories of employees, including those working for government, public sector undertakings, banks, financial institutions, and private businesses.