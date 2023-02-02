 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Zopa raises $92 million as SoftBank sits out funding round

Reuters
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

IAG Silverstripe which in 2019 provided an eleventh-hour injection for Zopa to secure its banking licence led the equity round, with participation from U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner and venture capitalist Augmentum, Janardana said.

Zopa, the British peer-to-peer lender turned digital bank, has raised 75 million pounds ($92.40 million) from some of its shareholders, as plans for an initial public offering (IPO) have been put on hold, Chief Executive Jaidev Janardana told Reuters.

IAG Silverstripe which in 2019 provided an eleventh-hour injection for Zopa to secure its banking licence led the equity round, with participation from U.S. hedge fund Davidson Kempner and venture capitalist Augmentum, Janardana said.

Fellow shareholder SoftBank did not take part in the latest cash call, he added. The Japanese conglomerate previously led a 220 million pound funding round in late 2021 that valued Zopa at roughly $1 billion.

SoftBank's flagship Vision Fund, a major technology investor, posted a $23 billion loss last August following a slump in sector valuations that forced it to mark down its investments.