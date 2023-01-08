 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why has America fallen so hard for Harry and Meghan?

New York Times
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST

America loves a melodrama, an against-all-odds story, an us versus them.

Whether out of Anglophilia, nostalgia, masochism, traditionalism or just a particular strain of fealty to the rich and famous, America’s quixotic devotion to the British monarchy remains strong.

What, then, explains America’s particular crush on the semi-royal Sussexes? Harry and Meghan haven’t been especially kind to the monarchy since fleeing Frogmore, their renovated royal “cottage,” in 2020. Nor did they ever fully deliver on the prospect of an American infiltration of the crown.

But their most recent multiplatform, multimillion-dollar media blitz — which began with Meghan’s Spotify podcast, expanded into a six-part Netflix documentary tribute to their love for each other and for themselves, and this coming week brings Harry’s memoir, “Spare” — offers several possible reasons why the Duke and Duchess have been spared the ire they stirred up overseas.

It’s because they chose America.

Apparently, it’s better to be a celebrity in the United States than fifth in line for the throne in the United Kingdom. Though Harry and Meghan are now without royal stipend, they’ve got a sizable inheritance in a country where the rich grow richer and where royalty, without the baggage of being a tax burden, are treated with less skepticism. Having initially decamped to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, in a bid for privacy, they soon fled to Los Angeles in a bid for — what’s the opposite of privacy? As Harry says in the documentary, he’d “outgrown” his environment, and “this was the most obvious place to come.”

The fact that the Sussexes ditched a country they characterize as anti-immigrant, overrun with racists and burdened by the legacy of colonialism makes Americans feel better about their own country, which also (whoops) might be described as anti-immigrant, overrun with racists and burdened by the legacy of colonialism. But Harry and Meghan see the U.S. as a haven.