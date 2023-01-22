 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who's dismayed at New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

Sandipan Deb
Jan 22, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Jacinda Ardern had an easier Covid challenge than nearly all her counterparts across the world. Yet she messed it all up.

Jacinda Ardern followed a zero-Covid strategy, which has not succeeded anywhere on earth.

And a beloved left-liberal icon falls. Jacinda Ardern resigned as New Zealand’s prime minister on Thursday. At least two senior Indian politicians—Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh—have tweeted their shock and dismay at her decision. But a majority of New Zealanders are neither shocked not dismayed. Ardern has always been more popular among the overseas elite than the common citizens of her own country.

During the pandemic, prominent Indian journalists and so-called intellectuals publicly wished that India had her as prime minister. Yet, the truth is that she has been a dismal failure—celebrity over substance, Davos over delivery.

She has not only ruined the New Zealand economy, but her Covid policies may have actually raised the death rate in her country.

This is also the first national-scale defeat for deluded woke politics.

Ardern shot to international fame in the first months of the pandemic. She appeared to have contained the first wave more effectively than most other countries. Being white was an immense advantage. Several African countries like Senegal, Rwanda and Ghana did it better than New Zealand, in much tougher conditions. But the world was agog about Ardern. Two years later, all the chickens have come to roost.

I was astounded by the Indian acclaim for what Ardern was doing to fight the epidemic. She was running a country with a population of five million, one-fourth that of Mumbai. Population density is obviously a factor when it comes to contagious diseases. New Zealand has 18 people per square kilometre, while even Mysore has 441. It is an island deep in the
southern hemisphere that is isolatable from the rest of the world. If anything, Ardern had an easier Covid challenge than nearly all her counterparts across the world.