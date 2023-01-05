 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
WHO says China data underrepresents COVID surge and deaths

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023

China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease, a senior official at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The U.N. agency was preparing to meet Chinese scientists again on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global COVID-19 situation as concerns grow about the rapid spread of the virus in the world's No. 2 economy.

On Tuesday, China's top scientists presented data to a WHO technical advisory group showing no new coronavirus variant had been found in the country of 1.4 billion people.

That might ease some concerns about the outbreak since Beijing abruptly reversed its "zero COVID" policy last month.

But comments by WHO officials on Wednesday were the clearest criticism yet of China's recent handling of the pandemic. It underscored worries about the accuracy and availability of Beijing's data, hampering the fight against the disease which has killed more than 6.7 million and roiled global economies.

"We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death," said Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies director.