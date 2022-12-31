 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former Pope Benedict XVI, first to resign in over six centuries, dies aged 95

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 am in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," the spokesperson of Vatican said in a statement.

File image of former Pope Benedict XVI (AP Photo)

Former Pope Benedict XVI, who was the first to resign from the top clergy position in over 600 years, died aged 95 at his residence on December 31, as per a statement issued by the Vatican.

Benedict, whose resignation in 2013 had shocked Catholics worldwide, had been living at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican since his resignation. His death was preceded by a period of prolonged illness.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," a spokesperson for the Holy See said in a statement shared on social media.

Benedict relinquished the leadership of the church nine years ago, saying that he no longer had the “strength of mind and body” to fulfill his duties. He was succeeded by Argentine-born Pope Francis.

The end to Benedict’s almost eight-year papacy capped a tumultuous period for the church, which had come under attack for doing little to punish pedophile priests and covering up evidence of widespread child abuse.

As a German cardinal then known as Joseph Ratzinger, Benedict XVI was elected as pope in 2005 following the death of John Paul II. Succeeding such a charismatic, revered pope — John Paul II was swiftly put on the path to sainthood — wasn’t going to be easy even under normal circumstances. But crimes kept buried during his predecessor’s time would loom large during Benedict’s papacy.

There were allegations of sexual violence by Catholic clergy in Australia, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Poland the US and elsewhere. As the media uncovered court records of the church’s mishandling of sex crimes dating back half a century, Benedict faced questions over why he had failed to act on past warnings.