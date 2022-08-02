Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China’s threat of ‘serious consequences’

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, landed in Tapei on August 2 in what is stated to be the first visit by an American official to Taiwan in the last 25 years.

"Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy...Our visit is part of our broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance," Pelosi, along with members of the US Congressional delegation who have accompanied her to Taiwan, said in a joint statement.

"Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," the statement added.

Pelosi proceeded on the visit to Taiwan despite China warning the United States of "serious consequences".

After the 82-year-old top American official landed in Taipei, Beijing's state-run media said the country will conduct a military drill encircling Taiwan from August 4 to 7.

"PLA will conduct important military exercises and training activities including live-fire drills in six regions surrounding the Taiwan island from Thursday to Sunday," stated the Global Times, a mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist party.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in an official statement, said Pelosi's visit has a "severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations", and "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

"It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence". China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States," the Chinese foreign ministry added.

