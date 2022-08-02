US deploys four warships as clock ticks on Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

There is no end in sight to the tensions between the US and China over the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

Pelosi is headed to Taipei on August 2 amid intensifying warnings from China. Four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of the island on "routine" deployments ahead of her visit, according to a Reuters report.

The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the South China Sea and was currently in the Philippines Sea, east of Taiwan and the Philippines and south of Japan, a US Navy official confirmed to Reuters.

"While they are able to respond to any eventuality, these are normal, routine deployments," the official said, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official added that they were unable to comment on precise locations.

The US Navy official said the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli was also in the area as part of a deployment to the region that started in early May from its home port of San Diego.

In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line dividing the sensitive waterway, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, a source briefed on the matter told the news agency.

Pelosi, a long-time China critic, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.

Confirmation of the deployments comes as signs emerge of military activity on both sides of the Taiwan strait ahead of Pelosi's visit.

According to the BBC, the White House has warned that China may respond to the US House Speaker's expected visit to Taiwan with military provocations. This could include firing missiles near Taiwan, or large-scale air or naval activities, spokesman John Kirby said

Taiwan is a self-ruled island, but claimed by China, which sees it as a breakaway province. While the US maintains what it calls a "robust, unofficial relationship" with Taiwan, it has formal diplomatic relations with China and not Taiwan. Responding to reporter questions on Tuesday, Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang said the island "warmly welcomes" any foreign guests.

On Monday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Pelosi "has the right to visit Taiwan" and "makes her own decisions", adding that the White House respects the US Congress's independence.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday they have a full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and will appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to "enemy threats" as tensions rise with China.

In the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, which lies opposite Taiwan and is home to a large military presence, residents reported sightings of armoured vehicles on the move and posted pictures online. The photographs have yet to be verified by Reuters.

Taiwan's defence ministry had "reinforced" its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official Central News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

One person familiar with Pelosi's itinerary said that most of her planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday.

Pelosi was visiting Malaysia on Tuesday, having begun her Asia tour in Singapore on Monday. Her office has said she will also go to South Korea and Japan,.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan dollar slipped to its lowest levels in more than two years on the weaker side of 30 per US dollar and investor worries about a potential Pelosi visit and China's reaction appeared to be behind Tuesday's declines in China's yuan and north Asian stock markets.

Benchmark Taiwan stock index ended 1.6 percent lower while Hang Seng Index ended 3.2 percent lower.

Beck Lou of Standard Chartered Bank told Bloomberg, "At this stage, China's reaction will mostly be confined to some signalling actions, instead of something that will really hurt their economy."Manish Bhargava of Straits Investment Holding said "the severity of retaliation will decide market action over the next few weeks".

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)