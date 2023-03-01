 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK’s soaring mortgage costs mean it’s cheaper to rent a home

Bloomberg
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST

Completed houses at a Persimmon Plc residential property construction site in Harlow, U.K. on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Renting a home in the UK is cheaper than taking out a new mortgage to buy one for the first time in 14 years, according to an analysis by Capital Economics.

The consultant found that the average mortgage repayment has now topped £1,000 ($1,200) a month for the first time ever after interest costs on the loans doubled in the last two years. That trend may persist until next year.

The findings contrast with reports that for years have shown that owning a home is cheaper in the UK even after a surge in prices that until late last year stretched back more than a decade. That calculus shifted abruptly in 2022 when mortgage interest rates, which averaged around 1% for the past few years, leaped above 6%.