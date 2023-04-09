 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine's first deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova to visit India on April 9

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova will begin a four-day visit to India on April 9, the first official visit from the East European country since the Russian invasion began last year.

Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It is expected that the Ukrainian deputy foreign minister may extend an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine.

The MEA announced Dzhaparova's visit to India in a statement on Saturday.