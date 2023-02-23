 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK supermarkets impose purchase limit on fruits and vegetables amid shortage

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

The shortage has been linked with bad weather in southern Europe and Africa as well as high energy prices restricting greenhouse farming in the UK and the Netherlands

Some of Britain's leading supermarket chains have imposed purchase limits on certain fruits and vegetables amid a supply shortage due to adverse weather conditions and the knock-on effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the UK government warning on Thursday that the situation could last up to a month.

Tomatoes, peppers or capsicums, cucumbers, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and boxes of raspberries are among the produce being limited to around three for each customer by the likes of Tesco, Asda, Morrisons and Aldi.

The shortage has been linked with bad weather in southern Europe and Africa as well as high energy prices restricting greenhouse farming in the UK and the Netherlands.

"We anticipate the situation will last about another two to four weeks," Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told the House of Commons in response to an urgent question in Parliament.