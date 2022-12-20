 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
UK PM Sunak stands firm amid serial strike action

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 10:30 PM IST

UK PM Rishi Sunak. (Image: AP)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his debut before a House of Commons committee to answer a barrage of questions on Tuesday to defend his actions at a time when his government is under immense pressure with serial strike action by workers across the public sector.

Sunak was firm on his inflation busting message as he was grilled by cross-party MPs of the Liaison Committee, in charge of scrutiny of the government, as state-funded National Health Service (NHS) nurses were undertaking a second day of strike demanding better pay and working conditions. Further industrial action is planned by NHS ambulance operators, railway workers, border force staff and postal workers over the course of the next few weeks.

"I've always been very clear in expressing my gratitude and admiration for our NHS workers and indeed our public sector workers across the board for the job that they do" said Sunak, during questioning in the Parliament complex.

"I've acknowledged that it is difficult for everyone because inflation is where it is and the best way to help them and to help everyone else in the country is for us to get a grip and reduce inflation as quickly as possible. And we need to make sure that the decisions that we make can bring about that outcome. Because if we get it wrong and we're still dealing with high inflation in a year's time, that's not going to help anybody," he said.

The British Indian leader pointed to the independent pay review process, whose recommendations the government follows on public sector pay. But workers' unions have expressed a lack of faith in the process.

Asked if he would consider a reform of that process, Sunak added: "I don't think I do want to see a reform to it" They're balancing what's affordable for the taxpayer, that's ultimately all these things have to be paid for, with the need to make sure we can recruit and retain staff in the various sectors in the various sectors in which they're operating. I don't think most people would quibble with those as things to consider.