 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

UK opposition Labour Party sets out 5-point plan with eye on general election

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:20 PM IST

With the opposition currently holding a 20-point lead on the governing Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party, the latest announcement is seen as firing the starting gun on Labour’s ambitions to form a government.

File image: A general view of the House of Commons in London, Britain on March 3, 2021. (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via Reuters)

The UK’s opposition Labour Party on Thursday set out a five-point plan to provide the country with a “mission-driven” government in time for the next general election, due to be held next year.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said his five goals – to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7, build a National Health Service (NHS) fit for the future, make Britain’s streets safe, break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage, and make Britain a clean energy superpower – will form the core of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 polls.

With the opposition currently holding a 20-point lead on the governing Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party, the latest announcement is seen as firing the starting gun on Labour’s ambitions to form a government.

“These missions will form the backbone of the Labour manifesto. The pillars of the next Labour government,” Starmer, 60, said in a speech in Manchester.