U.S., France vow to hold Russia to account on Ukraine

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

In a bid to reduce the money available for Moscow's war effort, the European Union tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, according to diplomats.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted European countries to announce sanctions on imports of oil and coal from Russia. In retaliation, Russia curtailed its natural gas supply to Europe.

The presidents of the United States and France said they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine and the European Union reached tentative agreement on an oil price cap to squeeze Moscow's export earnings.

Joe Biden also said he would be willing to speak directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war but that there was no sign of that happening. In March, a month into Russia's invasion, Biden called Putin a "butcher" over his actions and said the Kremlin leader "cannot stay in power".

Now, after more than nine months of fighting and with winter tightening its grip, Western countries are trying to boost aid for Ukraine as it reels from missile and drone attacks that have left millions without heating, electricity and water.

Russia accused the United States and NATO of playing a direct and dangerous role in the war and said Washington had turned Kyiv into an existential threat for Moscow which it could not ignore.

Fighting continued to rage in eastern Ukraine, with the town of Bakhmut the main target of Moscow's artillery attacks, while Russian forces in the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were on the defensive, Ukraine's General Staff said.

