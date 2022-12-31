 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two popes in the Vatican - sometimes more crowd than company

Reuters
Dec 31, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Pope Benedict XVI (Wikimedia)

When Pope Benedict shocked the Roman Catholic Church in 2013 by announcing he would resign instead of ruling for life, he promised to stay in the Vatican "hidden from the world".

He kept only half that promise. Benedict may not have been seen much, but he certainly was heard.

Benedict wrote, gave interviews and, unwittingly or not, became a lightning rod for opponents of Pope Francis, either for doctrinal reasons or because they were loath to relinquish the clerical privileges the new pope wanted to dismantle.

Despite Francis' insistence that Benedict was like a "grandfather living in the house", and that an emeritus pope was now an institution in the Church, the result was a sometimes cumbersome co-habitation that caused more than one headache.

Between the time he announced his resignation on Feb. 11, 2013 and the time it took effect on Feb. 28, Benedict and his secretary, Archbishop Georg Ganswein, unilaterally decided that he would be called "pope emeritus" and continue to wear a white cassock, albeit a slightly modified one.

There was no broad consultation with canon lawyers and no real precedent to go by - the last pope to abdicate was Gregory XII, who stepped aside in a political deal to end a schism in 1415 and spent the rest of his days in obscurity 300 km (190 miles) away from the Vatican.